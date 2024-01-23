Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 97,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 296,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 265,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 4,443,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,998,889. The company has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

