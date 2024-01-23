Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. 150,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,289. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

