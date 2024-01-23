Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 610,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,650. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

