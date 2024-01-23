Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,564. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

