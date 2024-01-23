Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/17/2024 – Mattel had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 1/15/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/4/2024 – Mattel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
Mattel Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 457,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
