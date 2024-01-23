Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2024 – Mattel had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/15/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2024 – Mattel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 457,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

