Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,907 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 765,584 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

