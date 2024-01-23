The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. 1,677,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

