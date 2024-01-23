Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.55. 947,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

