Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.34. 466,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,999. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

