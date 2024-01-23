Hartline Investment Corp Has $4.16 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $24,690,269. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $599.49. 1,073,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.37. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

