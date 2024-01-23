Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. 206,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.