Hartline Investment Corp Has $6.92 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies comprises 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SoFi Technologies worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SOFI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 24,330,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,386,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

