Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 749.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 299.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. 2,749,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,256. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.