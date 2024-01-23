D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 227 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.70.

NSC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.71. 485,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

