Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,573,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,739,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $281.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

