D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $710,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. 190,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

