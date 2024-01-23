D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,814,733 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 435,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. 5,068,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,615,689. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 519.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

