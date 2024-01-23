D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

