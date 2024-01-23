D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 294,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,247. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.