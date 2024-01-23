D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE DEO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.49. 472,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
