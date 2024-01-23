D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 567.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.08. 16,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.51.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

