Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

BILI traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,733. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bilibili by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

