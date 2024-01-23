Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 14,431 call options.
BILI traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,733. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.05.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
