D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Barclays cut their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.