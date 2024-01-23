United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,281,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,712,000 after buying an additional 487,538 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 75,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

