iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 925,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 246,448 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 107,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,211,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,917,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

