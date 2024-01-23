ORG Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $200.53. 195,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.