Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.