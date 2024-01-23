MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 8,449 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE FCX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 6,174,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,213. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

