Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 4,043 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.