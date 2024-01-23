Certuity LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,653,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,287,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 187,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3,087.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 86,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,487. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.