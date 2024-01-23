Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 710,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,034. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

