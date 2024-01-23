OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $88.66 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $88.66 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

