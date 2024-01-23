SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.