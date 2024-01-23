D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 120,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

