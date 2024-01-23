Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

