iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 1,922,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,595. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

