Certuity LLC Purchases 356 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.98. The company had a trading volume of 192,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $447.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

