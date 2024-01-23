NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 14,546 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19,656.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,023. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.82 and a 1 year high of $285.72. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.69 and its 200 day moving average is $226.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378,607 shares of company stock valued at $352,374,128. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

