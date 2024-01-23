Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.