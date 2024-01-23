Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.85. 215,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

