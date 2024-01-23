ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

