ORG Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

