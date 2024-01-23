7,766 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,678 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

