8,361 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.28. 143,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

