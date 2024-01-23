Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,875. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.