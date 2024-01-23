Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %
AUB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 60,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
