Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

AUB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 60,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

