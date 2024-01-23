Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

