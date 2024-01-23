Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 296,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,427. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

