Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,217.39. 424,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,296. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,049.68 and a 200-day moving average of $932.04. The stock has a market cap of $569.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

