Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.47.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,075.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,816. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $993.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $677.56 and a 12-month high of $1,077.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.